WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (10/18/16): Valiants claim Region 3-AAA title

After meeting in last year's state title game, last Friday's rematch between Valwood and Deerfield-Windsor had region championship implications.

The winner is not only the region champ, but also walked out with our team of the week honors.

The Valiants were able to shut down the Knight offense Friday night in Hahira, claiming a 28-14 win and the Region 3-AAA title. It's Valwood's second region title under Ashley Henderson and first since 2013.

Now the Valiants will get the region's one seed in the state playoffs, which begin in two weeks. Valwood travels to Tiftarea Friday night to close out the regular season.

