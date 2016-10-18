DCSS to hold ESPLOST informational meeting

An informational meeting will be held this week (Source:WALB)

Dougherty County School leaders are working to inform voters about a referendum on the general election ballot.

Voters will decide whether to continue the education special purpose local option sales tax.

School officials said the penny tax will raise up to $100 million for the school system through 2022.

They'll hold an information session this week to talk about how they'll use that money.

"One of the first things we want to do is get the former Magnolia Elementary school up and running to be able to accommodate some of the GNET students, some of our gifted program students and others," Public information officer J.D. Sumner said. "That school needs to be refurbished."

The forum will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Dougherty High Library. More ESPLOST information can be found here.

