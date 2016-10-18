Albany Tech recognizes honor society inductees

Current members and other spoke to the group (Source:WALB)

Some of the best students at Albany Technical College were in the spotlight tonight.

16-students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society. To qualify, they had to master academics and exemplify around a dozen qualities put forward by the group.

Current honor society members and Dawson pastor Raymond Andrews spoke to the inductees.

"We are preparing our students for the workforce here at Albany Tech," General Education Dean Ashley Morris said. "So, we are hoping that this will allow them to get some scholarship opportunities and then be able to take the skills that were necessary to get into the honor society, such as citizenship, leadership and scholarship, into the workforce."

The night included a candlelight ceremony, which is a tradition of the group's induction process.

