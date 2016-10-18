Georgia Attorney General named Kennesaw State University president

Georgia Attorney General Sam Olens said he's looking forward to becoming president of Kennesaw State University.

The Board of Regents named Olens the new president of KSU on Wednesday, October 12.

As attorney general, Olens focused on fighting child hunger and sex trafficking and reducing drug abuse.

Olens said those are still initiatives he can work on now by helping future leaders.

"The ability to be the next president of Kennesaw State, to help over 35,000 students become better citizens for our state, is a tremendous responsibility, but also a tremendous honor," said Olens.

Olens will take over as president of KSU starting November 1, 2016.

