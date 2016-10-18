Students participate in mock news conference

ournalism students got to take part in a mock news conference (Source: WALB)

Journalism students got to take part in a mock news conference in Valdosta on October 18, 2016.

Students from Valdosta State University met with Mayor John Gayle and got to ask him questions.

The students said it's good practice for what they hope is their future career.

"It helps you expand your horizons and puts you in an actual situation of actually interviewing someone," said Diamante Hewitt, a VSU junior, "There is pressure, there's a time limit, and you can't just sit there with a friend and just talk back and forth."

Roughly 20 students participated in the mock news conference.

