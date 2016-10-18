Valdosta law firm helps fight childhood hunger

They have won two categories every year since the competition started 5 years ago. (Source: WALB)

A law firm in Valdosta was recognized, not for its legal skills, but for its community service.

The food drive is a statewide competition among law firms, and 100% of the collections are given to local food banks.

The Attorney General's office heads up the competition. Outgoing Attorney General Sam Olens said it's crucial for feeding children in the summer months.

"It's the difference between poor children having at least one solid nutritious meal a day during the summer or having none," said Olens.

Coleman and Talley raised the most pounds per employee and most pounds of food overall in the competition for medium sized firms.

