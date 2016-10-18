Tiftarea's Massey puts on possible record performance

383 rushing yards. 4 touchdowns. Possibly a state record: you could Spence Massey is pretty good at this football thing.

The Tiftarea running back spent the first part of Monday's practice with the rest of his team taking on the blocking sled. That's probably because he got enough practice running the football Friday night.

Massey's 383 rushing yards in the Panthers' 41-37 win over Westfield last week could be a GISA record. The organization has not confirmed it.

But record or not, there's no doubt Massey's performance was special. Not even Massey or his coach knew how special though.

"I didn't know how many yards I had or anything," Massey says. "I was keeping up with the touchdowns though."

"When it was all said and done, somebody says I think he had 380-something yards," recalls head coach Tully Payne. "He had one called back that was about 45 yards. When you add in that one, you know he was lighting it up."

The Panthers are locked into the region's four seed in the state playoffs. This Friday's game against region champ Valwood won't mean anything for either team's playoff bid, but Tiftarea hopes to build some postseason momentum.

"We're feeling good. I think we have a pretty good shot," says Massey. "We just need to move the ball down the field, and stop their running backs."

"In a young man's mind, you win this Friday night against the number one seed from our region, and you can beat the number one seed from any region," says Payne.

It will be a 7:30 kickoff Friday night in Chula. It will also be senior night for the Panthers.

