WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (10/17/16): Pelham's Allen only needs one hand

Just because it's small school football doesn't mean there aren't big time plays made. Our play of the week is a pretty good indicator of that.
Pelham trailed unbeaten Randolph-Clay 14-0, but Hornet receiver Cassius Allen put his team on the board with an incredible, one-handed catch in the back corner of the end zone.
The play brought the Hornet fans to their feet, and got the Pelham offense going. The Hornet offense racked up 50 points, handing the Red Devils their first loss of the season.
With the win, Pelham takes over the top spot in the Region 1-A standings.
