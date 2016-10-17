Woman pushes forward with $5K goal for domestic violence victims

Hart hopes to raise $5,000 by the end of the year (Source:WALB)

The money will be donated to Liberty House of Albany (Source:WALB)

An Albany woman on a mission to support victims is asking for your help during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Kaley Hart set up a crowdfunding platform where people can make donations that will ultimately be given to Liberty House of Albany.

She hopes to hit a goal of $5000 by the end of the year.

Hart said that the campaign has had a slow start, but she is sticking with it because she believes it's an important cause.

"My best friend told me, if you want to see change, you have to be the change. So, every little bit helps I guess," said Organizer Kaley Hart.

Anybody who would like to help Hart reach her goal can visit Hart's Project Liberty House fundraiser page.

