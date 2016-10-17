Valdosta goes pink for breast cancer awareness

Downtown businesses are selling pink light bulbs to customers to raise money for Get a Mammy and show support. (Source: WALB)

Downtown businesses are partnering with the non-profit "Get a Mammy." The organization promotes early breast cancer detection through mammograms.

Downtown businesses are selling pink light bulbs to customers to raise money for the organization and show support.

Rise Real estate company in downtown Valdosta is one of the merchants participating in the fundraiser. Company officials said the light bulbs are a fun way to raise awareness.

"It presents a sense of community, a sense of friendship, and we're just so appreciative of everybody's involvement thus far," said Brett Johnson, human resource manager at Rise, "We know this would make a huge impact for years to come and we're excited to see where this goes."

Get a Mammy president, Tracy Thomas, said it's community support that keeps the non-profit alive.

"We just want to make sure there's no one that's turned down. If they need that screening, that ultrasound, or that mammogram than we're there to help," said Thomas.

Pink light bulbs cost $5. They will be sold at various downtown stores until the end of October.

