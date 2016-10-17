Valdosta mom turned in son to police

A Valdosta mother said she found several items in her son's room she believed were stolen and notified police. (Source: WALB)

One minor is behind bars, and his mother helped put him there.

Valdosta police were investigating a burglary on Hyssop Street in September.

Days later, a woman called the police department and said she found several items in her son's room she believed were stolen. Detectives confirmed those items were stolen.

Officers said cooperation from relatives happens a lot.

"It happens more often than you would think," said Lt. Adam Bembry with the Valdosta Police Department, "Most of the parents we deal with are usually very cooperative. Most of them want to see that their children end up on the right path."

Police arrested the juvenile and his case was turned over to the Juvenile Department of Justice.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.