'Guru of Abs' to host fitness class in Albany

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
The Guru of Abs is hosting a fitness class in Albany. (Source: WALB) The Guru of Abs is hosting a fitness class in Albany. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Guru of Abs is making a visit to the Good Life City.

DaShaun Johnson is hosting his Georgia Takeover Breast Cancer Awareness Tour in Albany on Monday. The one-hour class focuses on stomach sculpting standing ab workouts.

The class is $10 and starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club Jane Wilson Unit on 1012 Holloway Avenue. A portion of the proceeds from the class will go to the American Cancer Society.

Johnson will also host classes in Savannah, Macon, Athens, Atlanta, Augusta and Columbus.

Tickets can be bought online.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

