Surveillance released after violent Homerun Foods robbery

We're getting our first look at surveillance video from a violent robbery in northwest Albany on Thursday.

Two gunmen dressed all in black ran into the Homerun Foods on Dawson Road.

One suspect jumped over the counter and took money from the register.

The other fired a shot into the ceiling and then forced one worker into the office to take more money.

The other robber put his gun against the face of one of the female clerks as he walked to the office.

Anyone who recognizes either men is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-tips.

