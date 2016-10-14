UPDATE: Wounded employee recovers after convenience store shooting

No arrests have been made as a result of the robbery (Source: WALB)

Startling video of another violent armed robbery in northwest Albany was shown last Thursday.

Two gunmen robbed the BP on Dawson Road.

They fired several gunshots, shooting a worker in the leg as he was lying on the floor.

Now that worker is still home recovering from his wound and has not returned to work.

No arrests have been made.

