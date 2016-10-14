YMCA hosts pool party for teenagers

It's no longer summer, but that doesn't mean it's too late for a pool party.

Some teenagers gathered at the Albany YMCA on Friday night for a teen pool party.

YMCA officials say they hosted the gathering to give youths something fun and safe to do on a Friday night, and to bring the community together.

"To give the teens something to do I see them on the day to day basis, and they say what we can bring to them. Just to give them more to do, and gather ideas and this is something they wanted to do," said Alexis Lester, membership director.

The YMCA plans to put together another event like the pool party in the near future.

