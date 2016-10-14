Downtown Albany gets painted pink

Pink signs were put up, and employees also wore pink (Source: WALB)

Downtown Albany took part in the Paint the City Pink initiative (Source: WALB)

There was a lot of pink in downtown Albany on Friday.

Paint the City Pink is an extension of Paint the School Pink that started three years ago at Robert Cross Middle School to support a student who's mother had breast cancer.

"It was all about coming together, uh, letting the survivor and the one that has cancer know that we care about you. We in this fight with you as well," said Tee Taylor, recreation & parks supervisor.

In addition to pink signs, a lot of city employees and other downtown workers wore pink.

There was also entertainment to encourage people to stop by outside the government center and support cancer patients and survivors.

