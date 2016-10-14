Fitzgerald student with special needs gets crowned homecoming queen

Despite Gammage's challenges, she kept active and popular in school (Source: WALB)

Homecoming is a special night - even more so at Fitzgerald High School on Friday night.

The special night was marked by the moment when Rae-Ginna Gammage was crowned homecoming queen.

Gammage had been in the Ben Hill County School System her whole life.

Gammage is deaf and has other challenges, but that didn't keep her from being an active and popular student.

The senior class voted her onto the homecoming court, and the entire school elected her queen.

