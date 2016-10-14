GAME OF THE WEEK (10/14/16): Tift Co. vs. Lowndes Co.

The Tift County Blue Devils and Lowndes Vikings each have region title aspirations, one will take a step towards that goal tonight in Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

Two of south Georgia's top programs square off tonight in a game for region supremacy.

The Tift County Blue Devils and Lowndes Vikings each have region title aspirations, one will take a step towards that goal tonight in Valdosta.

Tift County has won two in a row, but this is only their second true road game of the year.

On the other side, Lowndes has won six straight after the season opening loss to Valdosta, and not one of those wins has been particularly close.

Both coaches said their teams are pumped to open region play and begin answering the questions that will define the season.

“Everybody’s good. Everybody is always going to be good. Great coaching. Great facilities. Great players. It’s going to be exciting,” said Lowndes head coach Randy McPherson.

“How is the playoff system going to work? Where do we fit in to that equation?,” said Tift County head coach Ashley Anders. “We had to go out and schedule some stiff competition, which I think that we have.”

That will be an 8 p.m. kickoff Friday at Martin Stadium. The Vikings have won four of the last five against the Blue Devils.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.