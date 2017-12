Pilcher's Picks: Week 9

Who better to pick Friday night's biggest games than a man who won five state championships?

Legendary south Georgia head coach Ed Pilcher spends some time with WALB Sports Director Jake Wallace to give his opinion on the biggest high school football games in the area.

This week's picks:

Tift Co. at Lowndes

Camden Co. at Colquitt Co.

Lee Co. at Northside, Warner Robins

Pelham at Randolph-Clay

Clinch Co. at Turner Co.

