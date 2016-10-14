Albany bakery offers cake decorating classes

An Albany bakery is attempting to bring together the community in a sweet way.

Q's Cakes is hosting cake decorating classes at its Dawson Road location. The classes are open to children ages five and up.

Each child gets an opportunity to decorate a personal 6-inch cake. The classes are $25.

Owner Quinetta Hall says the classes are her way of giving back.

"There's so much going on now," said Hall. "I just love giving back to the community and I find, in a way, to give back is by allowing the children to come together in a diverse setting."

Hall is hosted her first cake decorating class on Oct. 1 and says that one was so successful she decided to hold a second one on Saturday. Saturday's class is full, but Hall says she is in the planning stages of future cake decorating classes including classes designed for diabetics and for adults.

For more information, visit Q's Cakes Facebook or call at 229-496-9079.

