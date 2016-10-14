Lee Co. volleyball falls in five sets

The Lee County Trojans were just one of two teams from south Georgia in the state volleyball playoffs.

Despite a valiant effort, the Lady Trojans saw their season end in five sets to Allatoona.

The Bucs took the match 3-2, with a 15-13 final set win in Leesburg Thursday.

Mitchell Co. is the other south Georgia team in the postseason. The Lady Eagles were swept by Mt. Pisgah in the Class A tournament Thursday.

