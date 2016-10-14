Candidates hope to take over as Colquitt Co. sheriff retires

The three hope to take over as the current Sheriff retires (Source:WALB)

Voters in Moultrie and Colquitt County hear from the candidates who hope to replace retiring Sheriff Al Whittington.

Republican Rod Howell, Democrat Roger Lindsay, and write-in candidate Seaborn Folsom took part in a forum Thursday.

They all identified drugs as the biggest crime issue in the county.

Howell, who has worked in the Colquitt County Sheriff's office for 14 years, said he's seen a lot of changes and wants the department to catch up.

"It has changed more probably in the last five years than it has changed in our entire careers combined," Howell said, referencing the previous sheriff's career. "I think he realizes and understand that's why it was time for him to get out. I'm 38 years old, I feel my youth, my energy is ready to take Colquitt to another level."

Lindsay, a retired Moultrie police officer, wants the city and county to work together.

"We need to form back a Moultrie-Colquitt County drug squad, which has been disbanded," Lindsay said. "Our investigators need to work closely together."

A single county commission candidate also showed up to discuss issues he felt were important.

