The Red Cross is working to lower the number of fire deaths and injuries in Albany

The Red Cross needs volunteers for a fire safety campaign

The Southwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross needs your help to save lives.

They're asking for volunteers to install smoke alarms in homes. Crews will canvass neighborhoods in Albany Saturday.

They've installed hundreds of alarms during previous Home Fire Preparedness Campaigns.

If you can help, show up at the Red Cross office at 500 Pine Avenue at 9:00 a.m. Saturday. Lunch will be provided.

