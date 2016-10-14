Thursday's GHSA state softball playoff scores

GHSA state playoff softball scores from Thursday, October 14, 2016:
Class 7A:
Lowndes 4, North Paulding 3- Game 1
Lowndes 6, North Paulding 5- Game 2 (Lowndes advances)
Class 6A:
Lee Co. 3, Greenbrier 0- Game 3 (Lee Co. advances)
Class 3A:
Worth Co. 17, Windsor Forest 0- Game 1
Worth Co. 19, Windsor Forest 1- Game 2 (Worth Co. advances)
Jenkins 5, Crisp Co. 4- Game 1
Crisp Co. 6, Jenkins 1- Game 2 (Game 3 Friday)
