Cordele dancers prep for surprise

A group planning a surprise in Cordele is practicing a flash mob routine with a Michael Jackson Thriller theme.

Around 30 people are getting the moves down, but organizers say it's not too late for others to get involved.

They practice on Thursdays at Empire Performing Arts.

"It just gives the community a sense of oneness with diversity and any culture. It's just fun to do things as a community. Not just people who love dance, but people who love each other," said Lauren Barnette, of Empire Dance.

Organizers said no dance experience is needed to get involved.

To protect the surprise, we won't tell you where or when the performance will break out.

