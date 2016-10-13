Crisp Days of Fall kicks off this weekend

The events will last several weeks (Source:WALB)

The trails at Georgia Veteran's State Park are about to get a little spookier.

Workers are preparing for several fall festivities.

Scarecrows made by local businesses are up now throughout the park.

For the next three weekends, the Crisp Days of Fall celebration will include hayrides, pumpkin decorating and a haunted trail.

"This is our fourth year doing this. Every year, it gets better and better. We expect more people this year. Everything has been adjusted this year. Everything is new. All of your old favorites, you might see some. You will definitely see some new scenes," said Amanda Norris, activities coordinator.

