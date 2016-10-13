DCSS featured at Rise N Shine breakfast

Dougherty County Schools took the time to say thanks on Thursday for the community's support.

The school system and the Albany area Chamber of Commerce held their Partners in Excellence Rise N Shine breakfast at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Businesses, churches, and organizations from around Albany were honored for their commitment to education.

Superintendent Dr. David Mosely says a partnership with the community is vital.

"Without the support of the community, a school system's dead in the water. We've got to have support, belief in what we're doing," said Dr. Mosely.

"We're very excited," added Chandu Kuntawala, Chamber Education Committee Chair. "Dr. Mosely has been a strong proponent in our collaboration efforts and very supportive so it's been a really exciting year for us."

Security Bank and Trust was recognized as Partner of the Year.

