MOST WANTED: Andrea Taylor

Dougherty County Police are looking for a woman wanted in connection with a deadly drug overdose investigation.

30-year-old Andrea Taylor is charged with tampering with evidence and drug possession.      

She is one of two women who were in a suspected drug house raided last week in relation to the suspected overdose death of Leslie Peeler.

She was found dead in a truck left in a convenience store parking lot.

Taylor has twice run from the hospital while being treated for possible overdoses.

If you know where she is call CrimeStoppers at 229-436 -TIPS. 

