Golden Rams take advantage of Matthew-created bye week

Every once in a while, opportunities arise at just the right moment.

Whether they come from a higher power, karma, or just pure dumb luck, the key is taking advantage. That's what the Golden Rams of Albany State did last week.

ASU's game against Charleston Southern was cancelled on Tuesday, giving the Golden Rams a free week off. Head coach Dan Land says it was perfect timing as four of his starters- RB Jarvis Small, DB Marquiz Hodo, LB Emmanuel Brown, and LB Zavondric Shingleton- were battling nagging injuries.

With the time off, Land says they've been able to heal up. When practice this week got started Tuesday, he could see the difference in their game.

"It was like night and day," he says. "The rest was really needed. A lot of coaches don't like the open weeks in the middle of the season, but it was the best thing to happen to us all year. Those guys aren't back at 100 percent completely, but they're probably back at 90 percent."

The Golden Rams kick off a key four-game stretch Saturday afternoon at Morehouse. If the Golden Rams can run the table the rest of the way, they'll be back in the SIAC Title Game.

