GHSA State Softball Playoff Scores from Wednesday, October 12, 2016:
Class 7A:
North Cobb 15, Colquitt Co. 10- Game 1
North Cobb 11, Colquitt Co. 7- Game 2 (Colquitt Co. eliminated)
Class 6A:
Coffee 2, Grovetown 1- Game 1
Grovetown 12, Coffee 8- Game 2 (Game 3 Thursday)
Greenbrier 5, Lee Co. 4- Game 1
Lee Co. 9, Greenbrier 8- Game 2 (Game 3 Thursday)
Class 5A:
Thomas Co. Central 11, Griffin 3- Game 1
Thomas Co. Central 3, Griffin 0- Game 2 (TCC advances)
Whitewater 4, Bainbridge 1- Game 1
Whitewater 13, Bainbridge 3- Game 2 (Bainbridge eliminated)
Class 4A:
Cairo 4, Thomson 3- Game 1
Cairo 11, Thomson 2- Game 2 (Cairo advances)
Class 3A:
SE Bulloch 11, Monroe 1- Game 1
SE Bulloch 15, Monroe 2- Game 2 (Monroe eliminated)
Class 2A:
Berrien 9, East Laurens 1- Game 1
Berrien 6, East Laurens 5- Game 2 (Berrien advances)
Thomasville 5, Dublin 0- Game 1
Thomasville 7, Dublin 3- Game 2 (T'ville advances)
Bleckley Co. 12, Fitzgerald 1- Game 1
Bleckley Co. 13, Fitzgerald 2- Game 2 (Fitzgerald eliminated)
Dodge Co. 12, Early Co. 0- Game 1
Dodge Co. 15, Early Co. 1- Game 2 (Early Co. eliminated)
Class A:
Marion Co. 6, Atkinson Co. 0- Game 1
Marion Co. 4, Atkinson Co.0- Game 2 (Atkinson Co. eliminated)
Charlton Co. 8, Echols Co. 4- Game 1
Charlton Co. 6, Echols Co. 4- Game 2 (Echols Co. eliminated)
Lanier Co., Seminole Co., Schley Co., Baconton, and Wilcox Co. all advance to 2nd round because of byes.
