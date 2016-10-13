GHSA State Softball Playoff Scores from Wednesday, October 12, 2016:

Class 7A:

North Cobb 15, Colquitt Co. 10- Game 1

North Cobb 11, Colquitt Co. 7- Game 2 (Colquitt Co. eliminated)

Class 6A:

Coffee 2, Grovetown 1- Game 1

Grovetown 12, Coffee 8- Game 2 (Game 3 Thursday)

Greenbrier 5, Lee Co. 4- Game 1

Lee Co. 9, Greenbrier 8- Game 2 (Game 3 Thursday)

Class 5A:

Thomas Co. Central 11, Griffin 3- Game 1

Thomas Co. Central 3, Griffin 0- Game 2 (TCC advances)

Whitewater 4, Bainbridge 1- Game 1

Whitewater 13, Bainbridge 3- Game 2 (Bainbridge eliminated)

Class 4A:

Cairo 4, Thomson 3- Game 1

Cairo 11, Thomson 2- Game 2 (Cairo advances)

Class 3A:

SE Bulloch 11, Monroe 1- Game 1

SE Bulloch 15, Monroe 2- Game 2 (Monroe eliminated)

Class 2A:

Berrien 9, East Laurens 1- Game 1

Berrien 6, East Laurens 5- Game 2 (Berrien advances)

Thomasville 5, Dublin 0- Game 1

Thomasville 7, Dublin 3- Game 2 (T'ville advances)

Bleckley Co. 12, Fitzgerald 1- Game 1

Bleckley Co. 13, Fitzgerald 2- Game 2 (Fitzgerald eliminated)

Dodge Co. 12, Early Co. 0- Game 1

Dodge Co. 15, Early Co. 1- Game 2 (Early Co. eliminated)

Class A:

Marion Co. 6, Atkinson Co. 0- Game 1

Marion Co. 4, Atkinson Co.0- Game 2 (Atkinson Co. eliminated)

Charlton Co. 8, Echols Co. 4- Game 1

Charlton Co. 6, Echols Co. 4- Game 2 (Echols Co. eliminated)

Lanier Co., Seminole Co., Schley Co., Baconton, and Wilcox Co. all advance to 2nd round because of byes.

