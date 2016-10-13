Trojans carrying banner for south GA volleyball

As the GHSA state volleyball playoffs get started Thursday, only two teams from south Georgia find themselves in the postseason field.

The Lee County Trojans are one of them.

Lee Co. won its third straight area title this season, and will host Allatoona in the first round of the playoffs Thursday afternoon.

The Trojans know they are somewhat of a unknown commodity in a sport dominated by metro Atlanta schools, but they aren't letting that discourage them. In fact, they are using the disrespect they sometimes feel from opponents as motivation.

"It would show those other teams we are here to play, and we are a force to be reckoned with," says junior outside hitter Morgan McWilliams. "You can't just walk all over us. We want to show them that we're here, and we're good."

Head coach Tondra Davis says she sees that disrespect from other teams, especially when they have to travel to Leesburg as Allatoona will Thursday.

"Allatoona's going to walk here not happy that they had to drive down here to come to little Lee County, Georgia. That's how most teams are," she says. "But I've told the girls this is our house. Let them know this is Lee County."

Davis says after years of playing in northern parts of the state, many teams have gotten to know the Trojans. But she says there are still some that overlook them as team not up to par because of their hometown.

"Most teams know not to second guess us because we're going to give them a fight or overcome them," she says. "It doesn't matter who you are, we're going to give you a fight."

The Trojans host Allatoona Thursday afternoon in Leesburg with the first game beginning at 5:00 p.m. Mitchell County is in the Class A field. The Lady Eagles travel to Mt. Pisgah for their first round series.

