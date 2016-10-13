WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK: (10/12/16) Dougherty's Cobey cracks down on Tornadoes

Dougherty's Keithtavious Cobey was all over the field for the Trojans defense Saturday against Monroe.

When he was finally able to take a breath, he was awarded the Albany Area Player of the Week.

Cobey and the Dougherty defense were just not going to let Monroe claim the city championship Saturday night. The senior LB had 15 tackles and forced two fumbles in the Trojans' 21-14 win. He also recovered a fumble.

For Dougherty, it puts them at 1-0 in Region 1-AAA, and gives them a leg up towards a state playoff berth.

Cobey is just happy he could help make it happen.

"I feel great. I just knew I had to do it for my team," Cobey says. "I knew they could count on me and I could count on them."

According to the Georgia High School Football Historians Assocation, it's the first win for Dougherty over Monroe since 2008. Cobey knows what this win means for the Trojans.

"I feel like we really shook up the region," he says.

The Trojans will be back in action this Friday night in Adel when they visit Cook. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.