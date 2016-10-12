CDC recommends Flu shot, not spray

Public health workers say it's time to get a flu shot. One group worked all day at an Albany elementary school to ensure students are prepared, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are laying out some changes this year.

The government agency is now suggesting that a common way to administer the vaccine, through a nasal spray, is no longer effective.

A CDC statement says studies now show the effectiveness of the product to be low over the past three years.

Public health officials said the strain people are likely to come across this year didn't change much from last year.

Dougherty County immunization coordinator Beverly Reid said that the mist was being used regularly until last year, when demand for it dropped dramatically.

"I would ask the parents why," Reid said. "They would say they basically just did not like it. So, you know, parents saw something. I guess maybe the CDC saw something too."

Reid said only around thirty people in the county received the nasal spray last year. So, for many, going back to get an annual shot won't be too big of a change.

