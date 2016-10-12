'Fields of Faith' event hosted at Deerfield-Windsor

The group listened to music and testimony (Source:WALB)

Christian students from Dougherty and Lee County took part in a national movement Wednesday night.

Students from 10 schools filled the Deerfield-Windsor gym for a 'Fields of Faith' event.

They sang and listened to religious testimonies from their peers.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes Representative Mark Lane said that the gathering gives students a sense of community.

"Well, there is this church or there is this church. Or, they are located here or there. No. This is our community Albany, the surrounding counties and towns is our team is our community. We're trying to take a stand and bridge that gap," explained Lane.

The FCA hosts the event at high school football stadiums and gyms across the country every October.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.