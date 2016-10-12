ADICA, DDA separation moves forward

A draft of a bill has been completed (Source:WALB)

The Albany Dougherty Inner City Authority (ADICA) is closer to officially becoming separate entities.

Leaders said that a bill to redefine ADICA as a public authority has been drafted.

It must be approved by the city commission and the General Assembly.

The change will more clearly define the type of projects each group can manage.

