Groundbreaking for Albany microbrewery on the way

The developers of the microbrewery planned for downtown Albany said they're planning a groundbreaking ceremony, and expect to start construction in a couple of weeks.

Albany Dougherty Inner City Authority board members talked about the project at their meeting Wednesday night.

The downtown manager said that the public and city leaders are eagerly awaiting the project.

"We know that government does not have the resources to be able to redevelop a downtown. We can't do it without private partners. So, this project is kind of one of the best examples of how we demonstrate that," said Downtown Manager Latoya Cutts.

The building will be where the Art Park now stands on Pine Avenue.

