Out-of-town patients transported from Phoebe after Hurricane Matthew

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Phoebe Putney gave WALB an update on the hospital's response to Hurricane Matthew on Wednesday.

19 patients were brought to the Albany hospital to escape the storm.

Most came from a hospital in Brunswick. 

Several of them have been transported back to their original hospital.

Phoebe officials expect all the evacuee patients will leave Albany by the end of the week.  

