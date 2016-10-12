Out-of-town patients transported from Phoebe after Hurricane Matthew

Evacuees have begun to leave (Source:WALB)

Most evacuees came from a Brunswick hospital (Source:WALB)

Phoebe Putney gave WALB an update on the hospital's response to Hurricane Matthew on Wednesday.

19 patients were brought to the Albany hospital to escape the storm.

Most came from a hospital in Brunswick.

Several of them have been transported back to their original hospital.

Phoebe officials expect all the evacuee patients will leave Albany by the end of the week.

