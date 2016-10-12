Students get behind the scenes look of city government with tour

"It's because you get to see it in person and you don't just read it out of a book or see it out of a picture. You can go there in person," said Kate Hasty, 2nd grade student. (Source: WALB)

School came to life for some Valdosta students who got a behind the scenes look at how the county government works.

Students from Scintilla Charter Academy toured the county courthouse, learned the branches of government and learned about local officials.

Teachers said leaving the classroom helps the students build a connection between life and class.

"It's hopefully going to make their time in the classroom more meaningful and help them learn on a deeper level," said Jennifer Denham, director of communication for Scintilla Charter Academy.

"It's because you get to see it in person and you don't just read it out of a book or see it out of a picture. You can go there in person," said Kate Hasty, 2nd grade student.

While learning about county government, classes also elected county commissioners.

Many young commissioners said their first order of business would be putting a pool inside the school.

