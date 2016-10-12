Former Berrien County sheriff offers statement after sentencing

Wednesday, a judge sentenced Anthony Heath was sentenced to 2 and a half years in prison after he pleaded guilty in June to violating civil rights of two suspects by using excessive force. (Source: WALB)

The former Berrien County Sheriff will soon head to prison.

Heath released the following statement after the sentence came down:

Mr. Heath is deeply disappointed with the sentence of 30 months imprisonment he received today in court. He has lost his career, suffered significant embarrassment and public shame. "I deeply regret my actions and have taken responsibility for my conduct. Seeing half a court room of public citizens from Berrien County who were there to stand with me this morning was humbling. Thank you to all those that have supported me and my family during this difficult time. Serving as Sheriff of Berrien County was the greatest honor of my life.

Heath was removed from office after the guilty plea.

At least 15 people, nearly a whole side of the courtroom, showed up to support Heath.

Two people got up to speak on behalf of his character, but his attorney Paul Hamilton, who has been friends with Heath for quite sometime, also spoke for Heath saying "he's a decent, honorable man who had a significant lack of judgment."

In court Heath pleaded to the judge, admitting he made a mistake and said he's being punished everyday.

Multiple people also argued it's very out of character for Heath.

In response, the judge told Heath he doesn't doubt he is a good man, but he could not let him walk free.

It wasn't immediately known where Heath will serve his time.

Chief Deputy Ray Paulk was appointed as interim sheriff until the November election.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Heath kicked, punched, and kneed a man during a foot chase in 2012. Investigators say the suspect was already handcuffed and face down in the ground.

Two years later, a similar incident happened. Investigators say Heath punched and kicked a man not resisting arrest to the point where the man was bleeding.

