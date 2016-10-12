WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (10/11/16): Trojans top the polls for 1st time

It's been an eventful few days for the Lee County Trojans.

On Friday night, they dominated number one Houston County. Now they've done something for the first time in program history. You can now add Team of the Week to that as well.

When the latest GHSA polls were released this week, Lee County found themselves on top of the 6A rankings. It's the first time the Trojans have ever been ranked number one in football.

After crushing Houston County 55-29, there's no time to celebrate. The Trojans travel to Northside, Warner Robins this Friday. The Eagles are ranked fourth in the poll.

