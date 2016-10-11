Albany business hosts 'Brush Strokes and Buzzed Folks' event

Refreshments were offered at the event (Source:WALB)

Armed with paint brushes and glasses of wine, amateur artists put their skills on display Tuesday night.

The 'Brush Strokes and Buzzed Folks' event let people unleash their creative side at the Dive Center of Albany.

Each painter walked away with their version of a seahorse on canvas.

Brush Strokes Owner Haley West said that it's important to bring the community together and show them how fun Albany can be.

"Everybody says, 'there's nothing to do in Albany, I wish there was stuff to do'. This just provides something. It's a way for people to get out, hang out and relax and have a good time," explained West.

Around 20 people showed up to the event.

