Red Cross shelters close, volunteers continue to help victims

The group still needs volunteers (Source:WALB)

The chapter served more than 500 in shelters (Source:WALB)

Volunteers with the Southwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross continue to help people recover from Hurricane Matthew.

All of the shelters in the area have now closed.

More than 500 evacuees stayed at Red Cross shelters in Tifton and Moultrie.

Workers are now heading to the coast to assist victims.

"It's not over yet, not by far. It's not over. We will continue to help those families with client case work making sure that those basic needs are met while they're trying to restore their lives," said Disaster Program Manager Nature Malone.

The Red Cross needs financial donations and volunteers.

Those interested in helping can visit the Red Cross website for the Southwest Georgia Chapter.

