Democrat candidate for U.S. senate campaigns in Albany

Barksdale, a successful Atlanta business owner who has never served public office, is critical of trade deals supported by Isakson and said "every vote" the two-term Senator has made has resulted in sending jobs overseas. (Source: WALB)

Jim Barksdale said Isakson is polling "well under 50 percent" and that the Democratic candidate's campaign has hired more people, increasing what he calls a "strong" ground effort. (Source: WALB)

In South Georgia Tuesday, US Senate Candidate Jim Barksdale said that Johnny Isakson's voting record has harmed jobs, only helping the top one percent. (Source: WALB)

In South Georgia Tuesday, US Senate Candidate Jim Barksdale said that Johnny Isakson's voting record has harmed jobs, only helping the top one percent.

Jim Barksdale said Isakson is polling "well under 50 percent" and that the Democratic candidate's campaign has hired more people, increasing what he calls a "strong" ground effort.

Barksdale, a successful Atlanta business owner who has never served public office, is critical of trade deals supported by Isakson and said "every vote" the two-term Senator has made has resulted in sending jobs overseas.

"I think he is absolutely part of the problem. Because he believes in what I call "country club republicanism" that if we just take care of big business, everyone will benefit. That hasn't been the case. It's been the top 1% that has benefited, and the broader elements of society have not been brought along," said Barksdale.

After Barkdale's visit to Albany, he traveled to Americus.

Senator Isakson has not made a campaign stop in Albany, but did make an official visit on a military tour in August.

When asked with the Senator will make a campaign visit, a staffer with the Isakson campaign emailed that "the schedule for the next few weeks of our campaign are still being finalized."

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.