Valdosta 'Shop with a Cop' needs donations

It might be October, but you can already help make sure kids in Valdosta have gifts for Christmas this year.

The Valdosta Police Department is collecting donations for its annual Shop with a Cop. The department hopes to raise enough money to take 30 kids shopping.

Officers say donations are crucial to continuing this program.

"Watching the kids smile and fill their buggies and have the time of their life, that is the greatest thing in the world. Equally as great is seeing the officers' faces," said Officer Vernotis Williams, Senior.



The movie theater in Valdosta will also donate a portion of all its funds this Sunday to Shop with a Cop.

If you are interested in donating or assisting in any capacity, contact:

Officer Vernotis Williams, Sr.

Valdosta Police Department

500 N. Toombs Street

Valdosta, Georgia 31601

Office- 229-242-2606 Ext. #4090

Cell- 229-292-7785

Officers will also take donations at the theater, Sunday.

