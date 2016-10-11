Volunteers needed for 'Make a Difference Day'

"It's tremendously helpful, because it helps us get staged for the holiday season. Whether it's packing boxes, or having things ready for our partner agencies to come pick up," said Eliza McCall, marketing manager. (Source: WALB)

Valdosta's food bank needs help for a nation wide volunteer day.

Next Saturday is 'Make a Difference Day'.

Volunteers will help pack pantry boxes, sort goods, and stock Teacher's Harvest.

Food bank officials said this volunteer day helps them prepare for the rest of the year.

"It's tremendously helpful, because it helps us get staged for the holiday season. Whether it's packing boxes, or having things ready for our partner agencies to come pick up," said Eliza McCall, marketing manager.

Normally, roughly 600 folks register to help.

This year only about half that number have signed up so far.

You can register in Valdosta, Albany or Thomasville by clicking here.

