Ocilla Police search for Flash Foods robber

A masked gunman is on the run after robbing an Ocilla Flash Foods.

It happened around 1:30 Tuesday morning at the store on North Irwin Avenue.

Police say a man wearing a gray hoodie and red bandana walked in the store and showed a gun to a customer.

He then walked up the counter and pointed the pistol at the clerk and demanded money.

"It was mind-boggling when he pulled the gun to start with, but when he turned it and pointed it toward me, that's when I freaked out, and started walking slowly backwards from where I was standing, and when I got out the door, I was free, and got in the car, and before I could back up, he took off running," said customer Toby Griffin.

The robber got away with about $150 in cash. There is a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the crook.

If you have any information contact Ocilla Police at 229-468-7494.

