Tornadoes feeling playoff fever

It's not uncharted territory, but certainly unfamiliar for the Monroe Tornadoes, who will play postseason softball for the first time in quite a while.

For a program that has been in the doldrums for some time, the Tornadoes believe this step is a sign of things to come. With only two seniors graduating, they may not be wrong.

"About two weeks ago, we realized how much talent we had when we put it all together," says junior first baseman Kelsey Davis. "When we work hard together, we can accomplish a lot."

The team only won one region game this season, but that's all they needed to qualify as Region 1-AAA's four seed.

They'll be major underdogs against Region 3 champ Southeast Bulloch in the first round beginning Wednesday.

That said, the Tornadoes see the state playoffs as a new season, and they don't have any plans of going home just yet.

"A four-seed can always beat a one. It's happened," says assistant coach Ty Hayes. "So you never look at the number when it comes to the playoffs."

Hayes says a playoff berth is be exactly what the Monroe program has needed.

"Going forward, we can't do anything but keep going further and further and further," he says. "What they know now is we can play softball. I think Monroe softball is here for a while."

The Tornadoes travel to SE Bulloch Wednesday for the best of three series.

