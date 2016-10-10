WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (10/10/16): Cook's Doe creates another highlight

There are some players you just know when they get the ball, something good is about to happen. Cook's Brandon Doe has reached that level, giving us his second Play of the Week winner of the season.

With Cook hosting Worth County, Doe took the hand off and was immediately stonewalled behind the line of scrimmage.

But it's now how you start folks.

Doe shed three potential tacklers, bounced the run outside, and finds his way to the end zone.

It was all part of a 375 yard performance for that young man, but Worth County was able to sneak away with the win.

But there's still a few weeks to watch Doe create more highlights for the Hornets, and that makes everyone happy.

