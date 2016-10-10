Tift Co. prepares for potential disasters

The plan was approved by the city council (Source:WALB)

Leaders in Tift County are making sure they're prepared if disaster strikes.

Municipalities are working with the county Emergency Management Agency to keep its hazard mitigation plan up to date.

The City of Tifton recently approved a five year plan that identifies possible issues that could arise during events like flooding or other types of severe weather.

Officials said that the plan will address issues such as deficiencies in road networks.

"You inventory your hazards and then you seek to mitigate them. You make sure you have a plan in place for whatever the hazard is," said Tifton Interim City Manager Hunter Walker.

The plan will also be reviewed by those in TyTy and Omega.

