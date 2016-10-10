Final Dougherty Co. School Governance Teams sworn in

More than 150 volunteers are now serving on the teams (Source:WALB)

Dougherty County School Governance Teams are now at full force.

Around twenty new members were sworn in at Monday night's school board meeting, filling all the remaining vacant positions system-wide.

The parents, students, teachers and other community members will make decisions at their schools as part of the new charter system.

More than 150 volunteers are now serving on governance teams at all the schools in the system.

"Its been a wonderful turnout and it just proves the strength of this community that we really, really are interested in the things that are happening in our school," said Consultant Jewel Faison.

Faison said that others interested in getting involved should expect more information on how to do that as the school year continues.

